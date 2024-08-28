Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has called for alcohol limits in airports to tackle a rise in disorder on flights.

Mr O’Leary said passengers should be restricted to two drinks per journey to curb what he says is an increase in antisocial behaviour and violence.

“We need to have a ban on airports – not [on] selling alcohol, but limiting the amount of alcohol that can be sold to any passenger to two alcoholic drinks,” he told The Independent’s Simon Calder.

“So in the same way that you have to show your boarding pass when you go through duty free to buy cigarettes or alcohol, we believe you should have to show your boarding pass to buy an alcoholic drink at a bar at an airport.

“And you shouldn’t be served more than two alcoholic drinks – particularly when flights are delayed.”