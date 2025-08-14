This is the moment a $167 million Powerball jackpot winner was tased after kicking a Florida sheriff’s deputy in the face.

James Farthing of Georgetown, Kentucky, was reportedly involved in an altercation with another man at the Island Grand at Tradewinds on April 29. Body cam shows a Pinellas County deputy rushing to break up the fight.

Farthing, 50, attempted to kick the other man, but kicked the deputy instead, police said.

When deputies ordered Farthing to get on the ground, he tried to flee the scene. One deputy deployed their taser while the other tackled him to the ground, restraining him.

Farthing, who won the jackpot on April 28, was charged with resisting an officer without violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, battery, and parole violation.