Video captures a hilarious moment a cop hops on a cowboy's rodeo bull in a Walmart parking lot after a suspicious person call.

On 7 November 2025, Officer Hook, of the City of Alliance Police Department, responded to a call reporting a "male with cowboy hat riding a whitish bull up and down the parking lot".

Hook then arrived to find "famous" Gus, the rodeo bull, and his rider. Delighted at the bizarre encounter, Hook asks to pet Gus and takes a photograph riding him.

Gus and the cowboy were passing through town on their way to a rodeo in Columbiana happening over the weekend.