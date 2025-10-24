Ex-police officer filmed speeding at 166mph down busy main road by his own sister

An ex-police officer was filmed speeding at over 150mph down a busy road in Bedfordshire.

In a social media post uploaded by his sister on 2 January, Petar Krtinic can be seen zooming down the A421 in wet conditions.

“When I tell you my phone smacked me in the face as he launched the car”, she wrote. Another video filmed at night showed his speedometer displaying 166mph.

Kritnic, 23, from Bedford was given a12-month ban at Luton Magistrates' Court. He was also sentenced to prison for 24 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and must complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

He resigned Bedfordshire Police while facing a misconduct hearing related to a separate incident in September 2024.

The force said he would have been dismissed if he hadn't already resigned.