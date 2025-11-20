Piers Morgan argued Donald Trump’s hostility towards reporters comes from the US president being called a "Nazi and a fascist " for years.

Trump told Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey to be "quiet, piggy” after she attempted to follow up on a question about deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein on Tuesday (18 November).

Appearing on ITV's Peston on Wednesday night, Morgan insisted Trump’s comment didn’t come as a shock because “he’s a trash-talking New York real estate magnate", but did admit the language he used was "ungentlemanly".