Palestinian children in urgent need of medical treatment land in Italy

Palestinian children who are in need of urgent medical care have been evacuated from Gaza to Italy.

After landing at Rome Ciampino airport on Wednesday (13 August), the young patients, who are all suffering from severe injuries and amputations or serious congenital diseases, were transported to hospital.

Footage shared by the Associated Press on Thursday (14 August) shows patients being wheeled out of the plane on stretchers as numerous ambulances waited to escort them to medical care.

Standing on the tarmac, Antonio Tajani, Italy’s foreign minister said: “The important thing for us is to continue to support the Palestinian people. It is important for us to help those who are suffering, and treat those who are in need in our country.”

Italy received 114 evacuees on Wednesday night, with 31 being children.