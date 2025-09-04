Fresh CCTV appeal launched after trailer full of kayaks set alight in Nottinghamshire

A trailer full of kayaks was set alight in a Nottinghamshire village, with police appealing for any information.

CCTV footage of the arson attack, which set 18 kayaks ablaze and damaged the front of a nearby property, was released by Nottinghamshire Police on Wednesday (3 September).

The fire, which was lit by a sole individual on 30 March in The Arches, also wrote off two cars parked outside and damaged neighbours’ vehicles.

Sharing the footage, the force said they believe “the offender is someone who either lives in the area or knows the area”.