Armed police burst into classroom to arrest student over gun in dramatic footage

Armed police burst into a classroom in New Mexico to arrest a student for alleged gun possession.

Footage captured inside the classroom at West Mesa High School on Wednesday (20 August) shows officers instructing a student to “get on the ground”, with the suspect denying any wrongdoing and refusing.

Shouting back at the police, the teenager begins to run around the classroom, whilst an officer closes in. The other students were then instructed to leave the classroom.

Another student at the school also allegedly brought a gun into campus, with administrators reportedly finding the weapons in the student’s backpacks.

Both teenage suspects were taken to juvenile detention.