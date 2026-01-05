Car goes airborne and ejects suspected drunk driver into backyard pool

This is the moment a car goes flying through the air before the suspected drunk driver is ejected into a backyard pool.

Security footage shows the car crashing into Cletis Frank Reed’s Nevada home on 15 December, whilst the driver is chucked into the water.

Reed, who described the crash as sounding like a “freight train”, said he was moments away from entering his hot tub near the pool before the incident occurred.

The driver is understood to have been speeding before hitting the wall, the crash report said.

“If she went four feet that way, and concrete — and you know the end result of that,” Reed said.

The driver was taken to hospital.