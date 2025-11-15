Miss Israel’s reaction beside Miss Palestine seen in alternative video

A new angle shows a second perspective of how Miss Israel reacted as she stood close to Miss Palestine during a Miss Universe beauty pageant.

Footage shared on social media on Sunday (9 November) appeared to show Melanie Shiraz giving Nadeen Ayoub a sideways glare as they stood next to each other during the welcome event held in Thailand.

Live stream footage from the event shows that the pair were a row apart, and Ms Shiraz appeared to be glancing around the stage.

Ms Shiraz refuted allegations that she gave Ms Ayoub a dirty look, Jordan’s Roya News reported.

She shared a side-by-side video of two angles of the moment, writing on Instagram: "There are real stories, real crises, and real human beings whose voices deserve attention far more than a manufactured narrative about a glance," and said a "heightened security situation" was required.