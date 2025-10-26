Jamaica braces for Hurricane Melissa as category 4 storm threatens Caribbean

Residents in Jamaica prepared for Hurricane Melissa as it strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday (26 October).

Melissa, the 13th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, is expected to reach Jamaica's southern coast late on Monday or Tuesday morning.

Footage shows people stocking up on supplies and covering shop windows as the US National Hurricane Center warned the storm could intensify to a Category 5.

Jamaican authorities have activated shelters and closed Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport in preparation.