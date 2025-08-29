Former first minister Humza Yousaf has issued a plea after his family member was killed getting milk for his young children in Gaza.

Mr Yousaf and his wife Nadia posted a video on social media on Thursday (28 August) urging people to listen to their story.

He said: “Another extended family member killed as he went to the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation for food.

“Ahmed couldn't bear to see his child without milk.

“They killed him, as they have so many others. Please listen and share these words from Nadia's cousin Sally who is in Gaza.”

Earlier this month, UN experts expressed grave concern over the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s (GHF) operations, saying Palestinians are “paying the ultimate price of the international community’s legal, political and moral failure”.

The Independent has contacted the GHF for comment.