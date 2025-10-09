Video: Unplanned haka halts New Zealand parliament after MP’s speech

This is the moment an unplanned haka halts New Zealand’s parliament after an MP’s maiden speech.

Parliament was suspended for a short period on Thursday (9 October), when people in the public gallery broke into a haka after the newest member of the Maori party finished her speech.

Te Pati Maori's Oriini Kaipara was elected to parliament in September to fill a vacant seat and made her first speech to the House on Thursday.

Following the speech, members of parliament from across the house and those in the public gallery sang a planned and approved Maori song to celebrate her arrival.

The public gallery then erupted into an unsanctioned haka and some members of parliament joined in.