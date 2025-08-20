This is the heart-warming moment that an 11-year-old girl is told that she is getting a new heart after almost a year of waiting.

Footage shared by Cleveland Clinic in Ohio on Tuesday (19 August) shows Ava Cooper receiving the life-changing news that a donor heart had become available for a transplant whilst on a call with her father.

“Daddy, I’m getting a heart,” she gleefully exclaimed, after a doctor whispered the good news in her ear.

Her father was speechless, repeatedly saying “Oh my goodness” to his daughter, who had spent nearly 300 days at the hospital whilst she waited for a transplant.

A later clip shows Ava, who has battled heart defects since she was just a week old, walking out of the hospital as staff cheered her on.