Officer and K9 come face-to-face with a bear while searching for suspect in woodland

Police body cam footage shows the terrifying moment a Volusia County officer and K9 come face-to-face with a bear while searching for a suspect.

The encounter happened on Sat, 6 September, when the officer and K9, Gator, were searching for an aggravated battery suspect within a wooded area in Volusia County, Florida.

Despite the officer's shout when encountering the bear and Gator's barking, the bear walked away from the scene, and neither was harmed.

Later, the officer recounted the incident, calling it a moment of "mutual respect" between forest dwellers. However, the officer did not reveal whether the aggravated battery suspect was found.