Erika Kirk shares daughter’s birthday message to Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk shared her daughter’s birthday message to Charlie Kirk whilst posthumously accepting the Presidential Medal of Honour on his behalf.

Speaking at a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden on Tuesday (14 October), Ms Kirk became emotional as she delivered a message from her 3-year-old daughter to the late Turning Point USA founder, who was shot dead by a rooftop sniper as he debated students on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem, Utah, on 10 September.

Fighting back tears, Ms Kirk read: “Happy birthday Daddy, I want to give you a stuffed animal. I want to eat a cupcake with ice cream and I want you to come home for a birthday surprise. I love you.”

The ceremony, which saw Donald Trump bestow upon Mr Kirk the US’s highest civilian honour, took place on what would have been his 32nd birthday.