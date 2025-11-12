Police dashcam footage captures the moment a ‘drunk driver’ drives into an Ulta Beauty store, then tries repeatedly to escape, causing further damage.

After receiving a call on Sunday, 9 November, reporting a white SUV driving on train tracks in Royal Oak, Michigan, police arrived to find a woman, later identified as 26-year-old Katrina Patterson, with an open container of alcohol in her car.

When officers asked to see the driver's license, the suspect immediately took off in her car, only to drive straight into the Ulta Beauty storefront a few moments later.

Rather than exiting her car, Patterson continued to drive her car back and forth in attempts to evade police, consequently causing thousands of dollars in damages to the store and crashing into the patrol car before finally being taken into custody.