Watch the moment a leader of a crime gang that ran a £26million drug empire is arrested by Spanish authorities.

Footage shared by Greater Manchester Police on Friday (15 August) shows Jamie Rothwell seemingly in good spirits as he is escorted away by officers, performing a dance and smiling mid-arrest.

The 38-year-old from Salford, who was the leader of an organised crime gang which trafficked guns into the UK, was tracked down to an apartment in Barcelona where he was detained.

Rothwell, 38, of Grindon Avenue, Salford, pleaded guilty to a string of drugs and firearms offences in February. On Thursday (14 August), he was sentenced to 43 years in prison.

“He is not dancing now,” the force said sharing the footage.