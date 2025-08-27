Trump says he will seek death penalty for murders in Washington DC

Donald Trump has said he will seek the death penalty for murders committed in Washington DC.

Speaking during a meeting with Cabinet members on Tuesday (26 August), the US president described capital punishment as a “very strong preventive” measure.

“Anybody murders something in the capital, capital punishment. If somebody kills somebody in the capital, Washington DC, we’re going to be seeking the death penalty.

Trump did not elaborate on how he would change the system, as the penalty can currently only be implemented in DC for federal crimes if a jury agrees.

Earlier this month, Trump ordered the national guard to the city and seized control of the “lawless” city’s police force for 30 days, in a move to “rescue our nation’s capital from crime”.