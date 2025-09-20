Trump shares video of ‘deadly strike’ against alleged drug smugglers

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social Friday evening (19 September) that the U.S had carried out a third strike on an alleged drug smuggling vessel.

A video Trump shared alongside the announcement appeared to show the strike on the vessel, which was allegedly carrying “illicit narcotics.”

He wrote that three men were killed in the strike in international waters, and that no U.S. forces were harmed.

This has been the third strike issued in the last month.