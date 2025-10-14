Donald Trump heaped praise on Qatar for their role in securing the release of Israeli hostages and helping rebuild Gaza after previously accusing the gulf state of funding terrorism.

When asked about his previous remarks on Air Force One as he flew back from the Middle East, Trump said that when he made those claims in 2017, he “didn’t really know them [Qatar] very well”.

The president has been heavily criticized for accepting a $400m plane from Qatar and, in April, the Trump family company agreed a deal to build a luxury golf course in the gulf state.

This week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also announced that the Qataris would be building an air force facility at a US base in Idaho.