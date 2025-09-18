Fleeing suspect gets stuck under semi truck after speeding away from cops

This is the moment a fleeing suspect got stuck under a semi truck during a high speed chase with Georgia police.

Bodycam footage shows a Coweta Patrol Deputy speeding after a biker who failed to pull over for a traffic stop for an obstructed tag violation.

In the video, 39-year-old Charles Harden can be seen colliding head on with the semi truck at a slow speed before getting his foot caught between his bike and the truck’s front bumper. After Harden’s foot is freed, the deputy arrests him.

Harden was found to have a suspended license plate and no valid insurance. He is being held in Coweta County Jail on multiple charges, including reckless driving.