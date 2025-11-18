ChatGPT, X and various other websites are down due to technical problems at Cloudflare, a major internet infrastructure firm.

More than 10,000 people reported issues linked to Cloudflare on Tuesday (18 November) morning, after receiving error messages which said the page would not load.

A spokesperson for the firm said it had seen “a spike in unusual traffic to one of Cloudflare's services beginning at 11:20 UTC” which had caused errors for traffic passing through its network.

“We do not yet know the cause of the spike in unusual traffic,” the statement said, adding that the company is “all hands on deck” to resolve the outage.