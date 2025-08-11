Chinese navy boats smash into each other whilst chasing Philippine patrol boat

Two Chinese navy boats have smashed into each other while chasing a Philippines-flagged patrol boat.

Footage filmed by the Philippine Coast Guard on Monday (11 August) shows a Beijing warship accidentally crashing into the smaller coast guard vessel with a loud bang.

The Philippines said that their boat was distributing aid to fishermen in Scarborough Shoal, a contested reef in the South China Sea, when the Chinese coast guard started pursuing them at “high speed”.

Commodore Jay Tarriela said that the Chinese smaller ship then performed a “risky manoeuvre” which led to “substantial damage” to the warship’s upper deck, leaving it “unseaworthy”.

China said that a confrontation took place but did not specifically mention the collision.