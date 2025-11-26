Rachel Reeves dodges question on her future after Budget unveiled

Rachel Reeves dodged a question about whether she would still be chancellor at the next general election after unveiling a package of £26bn tax hikes in the Budget.

When asked whether she would still be in her position as income to the treasury from the tax rises would take effect after the country next goes to the polls, Reeves said: "It is often not possible to change those rates overnight. And of course, the thresholds are towards the end of the parliament because the Tories already froze them."

The tax hikes come as Ms Reeves battles a downgrade in forecast economic growth, delivered in a report by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) published by mistake before the speech.