Chaos erupts in Brazil’s Congress with politician forcibly removed

Brazil’s Congress erupted into chaos when a federal deputy was forcibly removed from the Speaker's chair in the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday (9 December), after he staged a protest to block a vote on his expulsion taking place on Wednesday.

Left-wing politician Glauber Braga occupied the seat of Chamber of Deputies president Hugo Motta to protest as lawmakers prepared to vote on a motion that could strip him of his mandate over allegations that he had previously assaulted a protester who confronted him inside the legislature in 2024.

The session was suspended and its official broadcast cut as journalists were ordered out of the chamber.