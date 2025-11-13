At least 19 people were injured when a train in Argentina derailed on Tuesday (11 November).

CCTV footage shows the moment the passenger train in Buenos Aires comes off the track, with a smoke cloud quickly forming.

Emergency services rapidly responded to the incident, evacuating the train and taking nine of the wounded to hospital, whilst the other injured travellers were treated at the scene.

Following the derailment, the Sarmiento line was closed for several hours, causing hours of delays across the capital.