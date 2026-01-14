A meteotsunami killed one and left at least 35 injured after it smashed into a beach in Argentina.

Sunbathers were taken by surprise when a wall of water, as high as 30ft according to onlookers, surged onto beaches along the coast of Santa Clara del Mar on Monday (12 January).

Footage shows beachgoers scrambling out of the water as they reacted to the unusual phenomenon - which acts like a traditional tsunami but is triggered by sudden atmospheric pressure changes rather than earthquakes.

A 29-year-old man, Yair Manno from Mar del Plata, who was in the country with his partner for a holiday, was killed after he was swept out to sea and hit his head on some rocks.