Vicky Pattison reveals lie she told about husband for six years

Vicky Pattison has revealed that she’s been lying about her husband Ercan Ramadan’s age for the last six years.

The Strictly Come Dancing contestant and the clothing brand founder tied the knot in August 2024 in London. They celebrated their marriage at a second ceremony in Italy later that year.

Speaking on her Get a Grip podcast with Angela Scanlon, Pattison said she was 31 and Ramadan was 25 when they first got together.

"The press got a hold of us dating obviously, and in their head it was just so f***ing alien that a 31-year-old woman would go out with a 25-year-old man, so they were like, ‘He mustn’t be 25, he must be 35,'" adding that she did not correct reports of her husband's age.