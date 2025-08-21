Elderly shelter dog brings cuddly toys to everyone who walks past her kennel

Peanut brings a cuddly toy to every single person who walks past her kennel and even takes one on all of her walks in the hopes of finding a forever home.

The seven-year-old pitbull was transferred to the Humane Society of Broward County (HSBC) in Florida and remained there for some time, often overlooked because of her age.

HSBC wrote on Facebook: “Despite it all, she’s remained silly, sweet, and full of love."

They decided to post a video of Peanut with her beloved toys hoping it would encourage someone to adopt her. Soon after, someone finally took her home!