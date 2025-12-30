Thomas Skinner breaks down in tears in front of Lord Sugar in The Apprentice reunion

Thomas Skinner broke down in tears in front of Lord Alan Sugar as the pair reunited in The Celebrity Apprentice on Monday (29 December).

As the celebrity contestants sat down in the boardroom, the 78-year-old asked Skinner: "Since when did you get celebrity status?"

The 34-year-old has made appearances in celebrity editions of MasterChef and The Wheel, and most recently participated in Strictly Come Dancing.

Skinner, who appeared in the 2019 series of the BBC reality show, teared up as he explained: “I’ve done this show six years ago, and this show changed my life. And I’m back here.”