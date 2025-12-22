Amy Dowden ‘gutted’ Thomas Skinner missed Strictly Come Dancing final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Skinner’s Strictly Come Dancing partner Amy Dowden has addressed his decision to skip Saturday night’s final, admitting she was “gutted” he missed out on the “incredibly fun [and] exciting” night.

Each Strictly final sees that year’s contestants reunite for a group dance but just hours before Saturday’s live show, Skinner announced on social media that he would not be taking part.

In a lengthy post, the former Apprentice contestant - who was the first celebrity eliminated claimed to have proof the Strictly vote had been rigged against him. The BBC has denied the allegation and Skinner appears to have disappeared from his agent’s website since making the claim.

Dowden appeared on Monday’s episode of Lorraine, where she was asked by host Christine Lampard if she had spoken to Skinner recently.

The Welsh dancer replied: “So the last time I spoke to him was on Thursday. He didn't mention it. Sent me some messages.”

Skinner was the first star booted out of ‘Strictly’ 2025 ( BBC )

Dowden went on to explain that her “mind was elsewhere” while the drama was unfolding as she lost a loved one last week.

“I was really upset on Thursday and still am,” she continued. “I lost somebody who was like a second dad to me - my dance teacher. He passed away on his wife's birthday. Phillip Perry.

“I owe my entire dancing career and everything to him. He was more than a dance teacher to me and my twin and my family.”

“'To be honest, I was just gutted Thomas missed out on what was an incredibly fun, exciting final,” Dowden added. “I would have loved for him to be there.”

In his post on Saturday morning, Skinner wrote: “I spoke with my lovely dance partner, Amy Dowden to make sure she was okay with me not attending. She’s a good person and a good friend now, I’d never let her down.”

The market stall trader’s time on Strictly was marred in controversy before it even began. Just days before he was announced for the 2025 series, Skinner hit headlines by joining JD Vance at a family BBQ and he later caused a stir by walking out of a pre-series press event.

A week before making his debut on the programme, Skinner was on the tabloids’ front pages yet again, after he admitted to cheating on his wife just weeks after their wedding.

Skinner finished first from bottom of the Strictly leaderboard after the week one and two scores were combined, and left the competition after losing the dance-off to ex-England rugby star Chris Robshaw.