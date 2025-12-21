Thomas Skinner speaks out about Strictly ‘legal claim’ in extraordinary post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Skinner, the former Apprentice star whose casting on Strictly Come Dancing raised eyebrows earlier this year, has claimed the BBC rigged his voting figures on the show and announced he is seeking “legal advice”.

The BBC has refuted his claims, stating that the votes are independently verified by a specialist team separate from the show, and The Independent understands the broadcaster is not aware of any legal complaint being launched.

When the Strictly lineup was first unveiled, Skinner was singled out as a controversial casting thanks to his friendship with US vice president JD Vance, along with social media posts in which he had argued it is “not far-right” to be “flying your flag and loving your country”, and complained “it ain’t safe out there any more” in London, saying the city is “hostile” and “tense”.

He was the first celebrity to be booted off the competition in September, with his pro partner Amy Dowden, and he recently revealed he would not be attending the final, which airs tonight (20 December).

In a lengthy post to X this morning, he wrote: “As most of you will have seen in the papers, I won’t be at the final of Strictly Come Dancing tonight.

“First thing I wanna say is this… I spoke with my lovely dance partner, Amy Dowden to make sure she was OK with me not attending. She’s a good person and a good friend now, I’d never let her down.

“When I got given the opportunity to do Strictly back in April, I was buzzing. Not because I can dance… I can’t. But because I really wanted to test myself and learn something completely out of my comfort zone.

“On the night I left the show, I received an anonymous email claiming to be from a BBC exec with stats, saying I’d received far more votes than it appeared and it wasn’t right. I’ve since had the email independently verified.

“That same email mentioned the BBC was very angry and nervous simply because I had met JD Vance (USA VICE PRESIDENT). Let me be clear, I’m not a political bloke. Never have been. I just love my country and am patriotic. I’ve been made out by the press to be this political figure. If anyone was to get an opportunity like what I did, they would have taken it. I still think it is mad that a man like me who sells mattresses out of a van can call someone that senior in the world’s politics a friend now.”

He went on to explain that he has asked the BBC for evidence the votes were not rigged.

“I have asked to see the official voting figures to back up the ones I was sent in the email but was told they couldn’t be shown to me and have never been shown in the history of the show,” he wrote. “I have spoken about the email I had received to senior people and the BBC welfare team, who btw I genuinely respect. And they was the ones who advised me to get legal advice because of how unfair it all was. (This was not my idea)."

He continued: “There were also smaller things that added to the feeling. Everyone received a welcome gift on the show… skincare bits, face masks, that sort of thing. Mine was the only one that “Got Stolen” apparently. On its own, it’s nothing… but added to everything else, it felt strange.

“I have been made out to be someone I actually am not simply because I took part in this show. The views were formed from media stories over the summer that simply wasn’t true or exaggerated. It ain’t fair what has happened to me and my family.

“I also want to say this carefully. After receiving this information and having it verified, a very senior BBC figure has since resigned. I’m not saying that had anything to do with me, but it did feel bizarre. Also the main hosts stepped down the following week. Again, I’m not saying it has anything to do with me. It’s just all very coincidental. I’m just being honest.

“I didn’t want any of this in the press either. A lot of what’s been written has been exaggerated or untrue about me and I’ve found it hard to take in over the past few months. This is my life, and it’s not nice what has been said about me if I’m honest.

“What I do find strange is that after a private Zoom call with BBC executives on Wednesday night about going forward, this was national news by Thursday morning. That tells me there’s been a leak. Because it ain’t come from me to be in the press. (It might be from the same person who sent me the email.)

“I didn’t want this to be national news, in fact I didn’t want any of this. But now I’m writing a statement so people know the truth as to why I’m not attending, I don’t want people thinking I am bitter when I ain’t. I don’t want more stories being wrote that ain’t true.”

Skinner and Dowden on ‘Strictly’ ( BBC )

He added that he is “not kicking off for attention” and knows he was “rubbish at dancing”.

“But love me or hate me you do have to appreciate the massive following I have, I can’t even walk into the local Tesco without getting stopped for selfies. I just believe in fairness and respect.

“I wish every dancer tonight the very best. They’ve worked their socks off and they deserve their moment.

“As for me I’ve got fish to sell on my stall and a family I love more than anything.

“Thank you for the love as always. Bosh.”

Responding to Skinner’s post, a BBC sokesperson told The Independent: “Strictly Come Dancing’s public vote is independently overseen and verified to ensure complete accuracy every week. Any claims to the contrary are entirely without foundation. Unfortunately, despite requests for it, Mr Skinner is yet to share the email he references with anyone from the BBC so we are unable to comment on it.”

They added: “The Strictly Come Dancing production team categorically did not supply ‘welcome gifts’ to any of the cast.”

PromoVeritas – the company who independently verify the Strictly public vote – have also issued the below response.

“All votes are independently and comprehensively verified by two auditors. We can confirm that all votes received are validated. This has been the case every week and we have reported no issues with the public vote or how it is being represented in the final results.”

Skinner’s lengthy post arrived on the morning of the 2025 live final, which will see finalists Karen Carney, George Clarke and Amber Davies compete for the Glitterball trophy.

It is also the last ever live episode with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as its hosts, after the duo shocked the entertainment world earlier this autumn with the news they were exiting the show.

Skinner’s claims are just the latest in a long list of challenges for the BBC One show, which in recent months and years has seen figures involved with the show hit with allegations varying from bullying and drug use to rape and the use of ableist slurs.

Despite Skinner’s claims about Strictly, he is back on the BBC in Celebrity Apprentice this Christmas, and was present at the BBC’s press launch for the show last month.