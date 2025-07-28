Thailand sets up safe spaces for pets whose owners fled border violence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As residents along Thailand’s border with Cambodia fled the ongoing fighting, many tried to take their animals with them. For those who were unable to do so, livestock officials stepped in to help.

Thailand's Livestock Department asked its local offices to provide safe space for animals whose owners have had to evacuate, and the offices in several border provinces announced they were ready to do so.

In Surin province, several cages were placed under cover at the front of the local Livestock Breeding and Research Center as temporary kennels. Five dogs and two cats were staying at the center as of Sunday. The capacity is around 20 animals.

Sornchai Kongsook, director of the livestock center, said owners can leave their pets for free, but they have to be able to visit every day to take care of the animals.

“We have opened our space for cats and dogs that the residents, or farmers, can’t take into an evacuation center,” he said. “There are also some owners who have chosen to stay at a hotel, which doesn’t allow pets.”

He said livestock are welcome at the center, although none has been left there so far. Officials have prepared food to be distributed to cows and buffaloes left behind in danger zones. Many northeastern Thais are farmers and usually own livestock. Several of them roam the fields in areas that are now largely deserted.

The armed clashes between Thailand and Cambodia since last week have killed dozens of people and displaced thousands.

Wilawan Duangvao, an elementary school teacher, left her dogs, Khawtom and Khaitun, at the shelter Saturday after she received an order to evacuate her home in Prasat district.

She was able to return to check on them the following day. As she approached the cage they were being kept in, they stood up barking, wagging their tails and jumping around excitedly.

A tearful Wilawan picked up Khawtom, a 2-year-old mix of shih tzu and poodle. Khaitun, a younger mix of American bully and Thai street dog, stood on his hind legs inside the cage as Wilawan and her husband played with both dogs and comforted them.

Wilawan said it was a difficult decision to leave her pets, but she couldn’t stay at home and needed to find a safe place for them.

“At our home now, water and electricity have been cut. I don’t feel comfortable leaving them at home. I’m afraid they’ll go into shock,” she said. Wilawan said she is now taking care of evacuees staying at her school, which has been converted to a temporary shelter, which does not allow animals.

She said she can’t thank officials enough for offering a safe space for her pets.

“I’m so grateful. Everyone here is very welcoming. They took them in and I’m relieved. They didn’t ask for anything in return,” she said.