A dermatologist has warned against popping pimples in the so-called ‘triangle of death’, because it could lead to infection - or worse, as the name suggests.

Dr Mark Strom, who practices in New York, told followers on TikTok that the triangular area connecting your nose, cheeks, and mouth should be kept far away from at-home extractions.

“The area of the face from the bridge of the nose down to the corners of the mouth has veins that connect directly to the brain via a blood vessel called the cavernous sinus,” he said.

That means there’s a higher risk of infection, or in rare cases, death, as a result.