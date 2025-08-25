Photographer suffers black eye after he is smacked in face by 15lb salmon

A photographer has been left with a black eye after he was hit in the face by a salmon.

The sockeye salmon were trying to jump up a man-made waterfall, but ended up punching a man in the eye socket instead.

Peter Mather, 50, took these photos at Tahltan Lake in British Colombia, Canada, where there were around 10,000 salmon in the pool.

Mr Mather said: “One salmon surprised me by jumping only one foot in front of me and hit me straight in the eye socket. A sockeye salmon punched my in the eye socket. How ridiculous. It felt like being punched by a 200lbs man."