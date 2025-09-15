Patrick Kielty issues emotional thank you to fans after Cat Deeley split

Patrick Kielty issued an emotional thank you message to viewers for their "love and support" as he returned to The Late Late Show after announcing his divorce from Cat Deeley.

The pair confirmed their separation after 13 years of marriage in a joint statement this summer, making clear there was “no other party involved” in their decision to end their relationship and they could continue to be "united as loving parents."

Making his TV return on Friday, 12 September, Kielty said: "One of the greatest joys of hosting this show is that you're never alone.

"To all of you who have been so kind to me and my family these past few months, can I just say a huge go raibh míle maith agat (thank you very much)."