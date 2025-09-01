Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cat Deeley appeared upbeat as she made her return to This Morning after announcing her divorce from Patrick Kielty this July.

The 48-year-old presenter told viewers of the ITV daytime programme she’d had a “lovely summer” with “lots of beach action, family, friends, kids” and “ice creams as big as your head” during the break.

Deeley added she was nevertheless “really excited to come back to work” to present This Morning alongside Ben Shepherd from Monday to Thursday after the extended time off.

Kielty and Deeley announced their separation after 13 years of marriage in a joint statement this summer, making clear there was “no other party involved” in their decision to end their relationship.

“We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected,” they said. The couple share two sons; Milo, eight, and James, six.

Before marrying Kielty, Deeley was married to businessman Mark Whelan for five years. Meanwhile, Kielty was in a relationship with Irish model Amanda Bryam for five years, separating in 2003.

Deeley and Kielty hosted Fame Academy together for two seasons in 2002 and 2003 before becoming romantically involved years later.

open image in gallery Cat Deeley returned to 'This Morning' alongside Ben Shepherd this week following the show's summer break ( ITV )

The couple wed in September 2012 at a ceremony in Rome and lived in Los Angeles for more than a decade before returning to London.

Deeley has hosted ITV’s This Morning alongside Ben Shephard since early last year, when the pair took over from former hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Schofield stepped down in May 2023 following an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a junior colleague. Meanwhile, Willoughby exited the show days after a kidnap plot against her.

open image in gallery Deeley announced her divorce from Patrick Kielty after 13 years of marriage in July ( PA Archive )

Deeley started her career appearing on SM:TV Live with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly from 1998 to 2002.

After various hosting jobs in the UK, including ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes she hosted the US series So You Think You Can Dance from 2006, for which she received five Emmy nominations.

Following her This Morning appointment in February 2024, Deeley dubbed the daytime show “a national institution” and said she and Shepherd would “do our best to take care of it”.