Olivia Attwood hits out at This Morning criticism after joining series
‘I’m excited to show there's so much more to me beyond the villa’ said the former ‘Love Island’ star
Olivia Attwood has responded to people who ridiculed her after it was announced that she would be one of This Morning’s guest hosts this summer.
The former Love Island star, who is also a regular panellist on Loose Women, will be stepping in as one of the presenters while Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard take a break over the summer.
However, the announcement was met with a small amount of backlash from some viewers who said that it was a “shame” that she was on the show, with some even vowing not to watch it, deeming her unsuitable for the tone of the daytime programme.
Responding to the criticism, Attwood told The Sun: “Those who know me understand the hard work I've put in to get where I am today.
“I'm forever grateful to Love Island for being the springboard to my career, but I’m excited to show there's so much more to me beyond the villa.”
She added: “It’s been a lot of hard work, but I’ve always stayed focused on my goals and believed in myself and I’m very thankful for ITV in believing in me.”
The 34-year-old, who is married to Gillingham footballer Bradley Dack, will be joined by the likes of Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond, Rylan Clark, Emma Willis, Andy Peters, Josie Gibson, Sian Welby, Craig Doyle and Rochelle Humes as part of a revolving roster of hosts.
Speaking about presenting the hit ITV show, Attwood said: “When I got the gig, I was over the moon! I grew up watching the show, and to be a part of it feels like such a huge achievement!”
It comes after Humes revealed in May that all the hosts on This Morning have been following a dress code that has been closely monitored since her first appearance alongside her husband, the JLS star Marvin Humes, in August 2013.
It turns out that bosses have always instructed This Morning hosts to opt for smartwear, meaning jeans were off the table – however, all that’s changed, with denim trousers now permitted.
Humes, 35, wasted no time in utilising the rule change, opting for a pair of River Island jeans on the 28 May episode.
She announced the news on TikTok, stating: “There’s a new rule. We didn’t used to be allowed to wear jeans, did we? But we can wear jeans now. This is amazing news for me.”
