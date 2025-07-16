Olivia Attwood hits out at This Morning criticism after joining series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olivia Attwood has responded to people who ridiculed her after it was announced that she would be one of This Morning’s guest hosts this summer.

The former Love Island star, who is also a regular panellist on Loose Women, will be stepping in as one of the presenters while Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard take a break over the summer.

However, the announcement was met with a small amount of backlash from some viewers who said that it was a “shame” that she was on the show, with some even vowing not to watch it, deeming her unsuitable for the tone of the daytime programme.

Responding to the criticism, Attwood told The Sun: “Those who know me understand the hard work I've put in to get where I am today.

“I'm forever grateful to Love Island for being the springboard to my career, but I’m excited to show there's so much more to me beyond the villa.”

She added: “It’s been a lot of hard work, but I’ve always stayed focused on my goals and believed in myself and I’m very thankful for ITV in believing in me.”

The 34-year-old, who is married to Gillingham footballer Bradley Dack, will be joined by the likes of Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond, Rylan Clark, Emma Willis, Andy Peters, Josie Gibson, Sian Welby, Craig Doyle and Rochelle Humes as part of a revolving roster of hosts.

Speaking about presenting the hit ITV show, Attwood said: “When I got the gig, I was over the moon! I grew up watching the show, and to be a part of it feels like such a huge achievement!”

It comes after Humes revealed in May that all the hosts on This Morning have been following a dress code that has been closely monitored since her first appearance alongside her husband, the JLS star Marvin Humes, in August 2013.

It turns out that bosses have always instructed This Morning hosts to opt for smartwear, meaning jeans were off the table – however, all that’s changed, with denim trousers now permitted.

Humes, 35, wasted no time in utilising the rule change, opting for a pair of River Island jeans on the 28 May episode.

She announced the news on TikTok, stating: “There’s a new rule. We didn’t used to be allowed to wear jeans, did we? But we can wear jeans now. This is amazing news for me.”