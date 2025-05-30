Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This Morning host Rochelle Humes has shared her happiness after ITV bosses made a long-standing rule change.

Former Saturdays singer Humes is one of the daytime series’ rotating list of presenters alongside Ben Shephard, Cat Deeley, Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond, Sian Welby and Craig Doyle.

Humes has revealed that all the hosts have been following a dress code that has been closely monitored since her first appearance alongside her husband, the JLS star Marvin Humes, in August 2013.

It turns out that bosses have always instructed This Morning hosts to opt for smartwear, meaning jeans is an item of clothing that has been off the table – however, all that’s changed, with denim trousers now permitted.

Humes, 35, wasted no time in utilising the rule change, opting for a pair of River Island jeans in Wednesday’s episode (28 May).

She announced the news on TikTok, stating: “There’s a new rule. We didn’t used to be allowed to wear jeans, did we? But we can wear jeans now. This is amazing news for me.”

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

open image in gallery Rochelle Humes wearing jeans in personal ‘This Morning’ first ( Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock )

Humes’ revelation arrives amid a huge shakeup for the channel’s morning schedule.

Last week, it was revealed that ITV is shortening Lorraine Kelly’s hour-long show Lorraine by half and will reallocate those 30 minutes to Good Morning Britain instead, as part of a cost-cutting drive.

This Morning will be unaffected by the scheduling changes, remaining in its usual time slot of 10am to 12.30pm.

A source close to ITV told MailOnline: “We were very open about the challenges in the industry and so several options were discussed – the key was ensuring Lorraine was retained and was as comfortable as possible in a changing landscape.

“Her show is still hugely valued – the show recently had its highest audience share in four years and still reaches 2.7 million people.”

open image in gallery Lorraine Kelly has been involved in major ITV shakeup ( ITV )

Earlier this month, part-time This Morning host Sian Welby admitted she was scared she would lose her stint if she told them she was pregnant before she started.

The mother of one, 38, welcomed her nine-month-old daughter Ruby with her fiancé, Heart Breakfast producer Jake Beckett, last June.

Welby was 20 weeks pregnant when she started co-hosting This Morning alongside O’Leary and kept her pregnancy a secret because she felt she had “something to prove”.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, Welby said: “When you first start a job, you think ‘Nobody knows what I’m actually like, that I’m trustworthy’ and you have to prove yourself.

open image in gallery Sian Welby is one of ‘This Morning’s rotating list of hosts ( ITV )

“I felt like I had proven myself, that I can do this and that. When I got that first This Morning cover with Dermot, I knew I was pregnant but I didn’t tell anyone.”

She said: “In the back of my mind, I was thinking ‘If I tell them I’m pregnant, will this put them off getting me in again?’ And will they think ‘Oh she’s gonna be off for ages?’”