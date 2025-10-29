Paris Hilton sends positive message to Britney Spears after Kevin Federline claims

Paris Hilton and her son, Phoenix, sent a positive message to Britney Spears as the pair dressed up for Halloween.

The media personality wore an outfit inspired by the singer’s iconic “Oops!…I Did It Again” video, while her son sported a Buzz Lightyear outfit. Hilton and her son both said “I love you” in a video message to Spears.

It comes after Spears spoke out amid claims about her behaviour around her sons made by her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, in his forthcoming memoir.

In an excerpt of his book, You Thought You Knew, shared with The New York Times earlier in October, Federline wrote that Spears would sometimes watch their then-teenage sons sleep with a knife in her hand.

In response, the “Toxic” singer’s representative decried Federline’s narrative as “sensationalism” in a statement to The Independent.

Spears said there were “white lies” in Federline’s book.

The Independent contacted Federline’s representatives for comment.