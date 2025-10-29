The Duchess of Sussex has shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse into a date night with Prince Harry at the World Series.

Meghan shared a montage of their evening watching the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday (October 28).

In the clip, the pair eat hot dogs, check out the trophy hall, and enjoy the game in the best seats in the house, as Harry can be seen screaming “Let's go!” to Meghan. She captioned the footage “Date night” with a red heart.

The pair wore Dodgers caps during the game, which saw the Toronto Blue Jays beat the LA Dodgers 6-2.