Martin Lewis on how to get £400 for free in ‘biggest ever deal’

Martin Lewis has shared how you can get a free £400 by switching bank accounts.

Speaking on The Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday (18 November), he revealed the "biggest ever deal" to switch to a Barclays Premier account.

The deal only applies to those who earn over £75,000 p/a or plan to hold £100,000 with the bank, with the £400 being payed in by 5 January 2026.

The MoneySavingExpert founder also suggested Santander Edge, a regular Barclays account, and a Club Lloyds account - all with a reward of £200 and more lenient qualifications.