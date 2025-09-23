The Princess of Wales offered a heartfelt gesture to the father of one of the girls killed in the Southport attack as she and the Prince of Wales visited their schools on Tuesday, 23 September.

Prince William and Kate met the parents of Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Bebe King, six, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, as they were welcomed by pupils at two schools which the girls attended.

At Churchtown Primary School, which Alice and Bebe attended, the royal couple had private meetings with Lauren King and her husband Ben, 43, as well as Alice’s parents, Sergio and Alexandra Aguiar, when they arrived at the school.

Kate touched Mr Aguiar on his back as the group viewed a special stage area on the school's new playground built in memory of the girls.