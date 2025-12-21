Pregnant Holly Hagan reveals gender of baby in sweet moment with family

A pregnant Holly Hagan has revealed the gender of her baby in a sweet family moment alongside her husband and their child Alpha-Jax.

The former Geordie Shore star announced she was pregnant with her second child last month, weeks after the death of her sister Darci Rose.

In a post to Instagram on Sunday (21 December), the pair admitted they were hoping for a girl, before footballer Jacob Blyth fired a cannon full of pink confetti.

Jumping up and down in front of their Christmas tree, the three embraced as Mrs Hagan held back tears.