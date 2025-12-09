Holly Hagan opens up on ‘selfish decision’ after sister Darci’s death

Holly Hagan says her family made a “selfish decision” following the death of her younger sister Darci, who died in October following an accidental drug overdose.

Appearing on Paul C Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast on Tuesday (9 December), the newly-pregnant former Geordie Shore star iscussed how the family decided to donate Darci’s heart to a stranger for “her life to mean something”.

“I'll be really honest. It was a selfish decision,” she said. “We wanted to be able to say that she'd saved a life, like that was for us.”

Hagan said that three weeks after her death, the family discovered that Darci’s heart had helped save a woman’s life. “It was just such an honour to have been able to be a part of that.”