Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan has announced she is pregnant with her second child, one month after the death of her sister Darci.

The reality TV personality shared last month that her sister died at the age of 19, but did not disclose the cause of death.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (23 November), Hagan, 33, revealed her pregnancy with a video opening with messages telling the news to her younger sister before she passed away in October.

The video also shows her and her husband, professional footballer Jacob Blyth, surprising friends and family with a positive pregnancy test.

“Our little rainbow amongst the storm. Baby Blyth no2 coming May 2026,” she captioned the post.