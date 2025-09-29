Halsey gives chemotherapy update on rare health disorder

Halsey has opened up about going through more chemotherapy for her rare health disorder.

The "Gasoline" singer, 30, who uses she/they pronouns, has previously spoken about their lupus and T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder (LPD) diagnosis. LPDs mean that the body produces too many abnormal white blood cells, which can sometimes turn into cancers like lymphoma or leukaemia.

In a video posted on social media on Thursday (25 September), Halsey said she had completed another "few sessions" and had a new implanted port placed on her body, which allows medical professionals to give her the treatment without needle sticks.

"We just put the Back to Badlands show together, and it's going to be unbelievable [and] so amazing," they added.