Emma Heming Willis chokes back tears as she reveals surprising Bruce Willis hobby

Bruce Willis's wife Emma Heming Willis revealed that the Die Hard star was a "voracious reader" as she choked back tears in an Instagram update.

The 70-year-old actor's family announced in 2023 that he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), only a year after they said he was “stepping away” from his job because he had aphasia.

In her new memoir The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself, Heming Willis opened up about taking on the role of caregiver for her husband in a new memoir.

"Bruce was an avid reader, a voracious reader.

"His favourite section of the New York Times was the book section, because he loved looking at the New York Times bestseller list. And what I learned today is that The Unexpected Journey made that list, and it came in at number two. And all I could think of was that Bruce would be so proud."