Coldplay singer Chris Martin’s ‘kisscam’ captures marriage proposal at Wembley

Coldplay’s ‘kisscam’ captured a marriage proposal as the band brought their World of Spheres tour to Wembley Stadium, but not before frontman Chris Martin stopped to check all was as it seemed.

During the band’s performance last week, the camera focused on a man holding up a sign reading “I want to propose to her”, with a finger pointing downwards towards his girlfriend standing in front of him.

Martin checked: “My brother, I need you to know, because I do some very basic security checks, okay? Is this person your partner?”

The clip comes after the band’s ‘kisscam’ hit headlines across the world last month when the camera zoomed in on married Astronomer CEO Andy Byron with his arms around another woman, found to be the firm’s Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot.